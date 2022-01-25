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Decoding Beijing Olympics 2008(2012)2022 Ceremonial Ritual
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107 views • January 25, 2022
We go full circle on the Beijing Olympics Ceremonies! With the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games scheduled to begin February 4, we revisited a ceremony performed in Beijing almost 14 years ago. This is the one that launched many years of decoding mass public rituals. What we learned then was plenty. What we've learned since then reveals just how incredibly significant that magical production is!
In the London Ceremony, we found:
The Appearance of Antichrist
Transits of Venus and Mercury
Saturnalia Ritual
Time Reset Rituals
Find a full HD video for streaming or downloading here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LondonCeremony08BeijingOlyDecode.mp4
Special interest - our 8 part series on the Closing Ceremony from Beijing Summer Games, 2008
https://theopenscroll.com/olympicCeremonySymbolism.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
In the London Ceremony, we found:
The Appearance of Antichrist
Transits of Venus and Mercury
Saturnalia Ritual
Time Reset Rituals
Find a full HD video for streaming or downloading here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LondonCeremony08BeijingOlyDecode.mp4
Special interest - our 8 part series on the Closing Ceremony from Beijing Summer Games, 2008
https://theopenscroll.com/olympicCeremonySymbolism.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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