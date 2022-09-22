Putin's anus lives and dies with the Chinese Communist Party(CCP)

https://gnews.org/post/p1o389af9
09/21/2022 MilesGuo: The (Russian-Ukrainian) war is not the war imagined by the Chinese Communist Party，whose words (count)? Mr. Anal, Putin’s anus counts; It’s life and death together
