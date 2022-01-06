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Jan 6 Prisoners Deserted: Politically Persecuted Patriot and Abandoned 1 Year Later
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10 views • January 06, 2022
Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 incident, the “insurrection” that the press is completely obsessed with. Jake Lang is one of those political prisoners. He’s 26 years old, from New York, but he’s rotting right now in the D.C. gulag for attending the January 6 rally. He’s been in that gulag for 12 months. He joins us in a call from the gulag.
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