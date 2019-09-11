FIREWORKS! Bolton & Trump Argue About How He Was Ultimately Fired. -1623-6P

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Guest Larry Ward: From a New York communications and advertising background, Larry Ward turned his attention to Washington in 2002, as a reaction to the over-regulation that was choking the aggressiveness out of capitalism and liberty. His immediate impact was felt where, under the tutelage of political consultant Dick Morris, Larry was able to influence key congressional and gubernatorial elections. Since then, Larry and PMI have been involved in hundreds of political contests, ranging from local, to state, to national, and even global contests, always with the same stalwart commitment to God, liberty and principled conservatism. https://gundynamics.com https://gunsandgod.com
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