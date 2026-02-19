‘We can’t even prevail against second-tier and third-tier militaries’ — ex-USAF Lt. Col.

Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski argued the US military can’t reliably win the kind of expeditionary wars it keeps starting — even against weaker forces.

💵 And that trillion-dollar budget? It’s not building real defense — or even effective offense, she stressed.

💬 Funding flowing into an “unauditable Pentagon” doesn’t deliver against the stated mission, she said — leaving the US with “relatively small numbers” of systems that are wildly expensive and “very precious.”

💬 “They’re the princess and the pea kind of thing,” Kwiatkowski said — needing a “comfortable theater of war” just to operate as advertised.

☠️ US military: PowerPoint supremacy — battlefield humility.

Adding, Epstein’s demonic & occult ties 💥💥💥

Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were so depraved they defy comprehension. But the question of motive still haunts: was he just another monster corrupted by wealth, or did he believe he served something darker?

Here are the key facts:

🌏 Biblical darkness seeped into his world. A painting of the Massacre of the Innocents hung nearby. His bank account bore the name Baal—an ancient god of blood and sacrifice. He named one of his horses Diablo. But the symbols were just the surface

🌏 The files contain a fact that Prince Andrew purchased a child, then raped and tortured her—and was complicit in her death during a ritual killing

🌏 A video from around 2014 shows a child describing satanic rituals meant to “kill babies” and “drink their blood”

🌏 One of Epstein's accomplices mentioned his vampiric-satanic inclinations. In exchange for payment she forced her daughter to send him "a pint of Mormon blood every week"

🌏 Maria Farmer, one of Epstein’s victims, spoke of “elaborate tunnel systems” beneath his ranch—rooms “bigger than houses,” designed to “trap and contain victims until they were needed for Epstein’s rituals”

🌏 Dutch banker Ronald Bernard recalled attending Satanist masses hosted by Epstein’s circle—gatherings with wine and naked women. Eventually, he was offered something more: a chance to take part in actual child sacrifices “abroad”

🌏 The strange temple on Epstein's island, according to descriptions, resembles a temple of Moloch, where ancient pagans in Israel sacrificed children to their vile deity