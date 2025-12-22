BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Why Zionism Wants You to Blame "Jews" NOT Zionism. Don't Fall for the Trap!
53 views • 1 day ago

Streamed live on Dec 20, 2025

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Why Zionism Wants You to Blame "Jews" NOT Zionism. Don't Fall for the Trap!


In this interview on the Unity News Network, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, is interviewed by David Clews on a trap designed to fracture working people: blame “Jews,” and you protect Zionism from scrutiny.


Dr. SHIVA explains why Zionism is a political ideology, and why conflating it with Jewish identity is not only wrong, it is the Swarm’s perfect weapon: it fuels division, manufactures moral confusion, and turns legitimate criticism into a censorship trigger. He lays out how to reject the bait, keep your focus on systems of power, and build a bottoms-up movement grounded in Truth, Freedom, and Health.


Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

