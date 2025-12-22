Streamed live on Dec 20, 2025

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Why Zionism Wants You to Blame "Jews" NOT Zionism. Don't Fall for the Trap!





In this interview on the Unity News Network, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, is interviewed by David Clews on a trap designed to fracture working people: blame “Jews,” and you protect Zionism from scrutiny.





Dr. SHIVA explains why Zionism is a political ideology, and why conflating it with Jewish identity is not only wrong, it is the Swarm’s perfect weapon: it fuels division, manufactures moral confusion, and turns legitimate criticism into a censorship trigger. He lays out how to reject the bait, keep your focus on systems of power, and build a bottoms-up movement grounded in Truth, Freedom, and Health.





