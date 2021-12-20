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A Vision & Message for the Body of Christ 4.28.21
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90 views • December 20, 2021
Message from April 28, 2021
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and yes if Father instructs financial help! We love you all!!! This video is a brief message about what Father has been talking to me about for the Body of Christ these last few days. Please share it if you hear Him in the message!
PLEASE REMEMBER OUR WEBSITE ADDRESS IN CASE WE DISAPPEAR FROM HERE! https://vickyandchuck.com
We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Hopefully they won't disappear!!! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!!
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and yes if Father instructs financial help! We love you all!!! This video is a brief message about what Father has been talking to me about for the Body of Christ these last few days. Please share it if you hear Him in the message!
PLEASE REMEMBER OUR WEBSITE ADDRESS IN CASE WE DISAPPEAR FROM HERE! https://vickyandchuck.com
We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Hopefully they won't disappear!!! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!!
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