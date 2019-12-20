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Hiroshima Remembered 40th Anniversary 1985 TV Broadcast
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208 views • December 20, 2019
"Hiroshima Remembered" was broadcast on TV In 1985 for the 40th anniversary of the the atomic bomb used on Hiroshima / Nagasaki with eyewitness accounts and stock footage and the devastating effects of nuclear war.
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