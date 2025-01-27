BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch: "Task Force 8" | RG911 Interviews Congressman Curt Weldon & Fire Capt. Raul Angulo on RG911
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
39 followers
25 views • 3 months ago

Weldon & Angulo Lay Out their Commitment to 9/11 Truth; We Pressed; He Qualified his Contact with Team Trump; Aim High for Firefighter Community.


"The collapse of Building 7 defies common sense — it demands a full, independent investigation." Fmr. Congressman Curt Weldon


Gail and I bring back our famous podcast, RichardGage911 Unleashed, for a blockbuster interview with former Congressman Curt Weldon and Captain Raul Angulo, associated now with Protecting All Protectors Alliance to engage an ambitious plan from the Congressman to bring answers, regarding critical questions about the events of 9/11, to the Trump Team immediately after the January 20th Inauguration. Weldon cries out in the interview, Weldon: "All I want is the truth. If the facts disprove what we say, so be it, but we deserve answers….The NIST report isn’t gospel—it’s time to hold them accountable just as we did during the COVID crisis with Fauci."


The discussion highlights their shared commitment to uncovering the truth behind the collapse of the World Trade Center towers, particularly Building 7. Congressman Weldon, a former vice chair of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, underscores his decades-long effort to expose governmental and institutional failings tied to 9/11.


Captain Angulo, a veteran firefighter and author, emphasizes the discrepancies between the official narrative and the realities of structural fire safety and physics.


Angulo critiques the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report, citing contradictions with fundamental firefighting principles and structural engineering findings, citing, "For a building like Building 7 to collapse symmetrically into its own footprint—it’s almost physically impossible without explosives….They didn’t even allow forensic analysis of the steel. How can we trust the official narrative?"


More info: RichardGage911.org

Keywords
911building7
