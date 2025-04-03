BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Want to Be Saved... But I’m Afraid I Can’t Hold Out
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
36 views • 4 weeks ago

“I want to be saved… but I’m afraid I can’t hold out.”
If that’s ever crossed your mind—or someone you love has said it—this episode of Words From The Word will bring you comfort and clarity. Pastor Roderick Webster explains that salvation doesn’t depend on how strong you are… but on the grace of God.

📖 Titus 3:7 — “Being justified by His grace…”
📖 Ephesians 2:8-9 — “For by grace are ye saved through faith…”

🔥 Key truths in this devotion:
    You are not saved because you can “hold out”
    Grace is unearned favor — God saves us because of who He is, not who we are
    Your salvation doesn’t depend on never sinning again
    God’s grace deposits righteousness into your account
    Justification is by grace, not by works — and that means it’s secure!

🙌 This message is for:
    People afraid they’ll fall away after accepting Christ
    Believers struggling with guilt and insecurity
    Anyone who thinks they have to “earn” their way to heaven

🕊️ The same grace that saves you is the grace that keeps you.
Let this message remind you: salvation is a gift, and your name is safe in God’s book.

🙏 Share with someone who needs hope. Subscribe for more devotions like this.

Keywords
how to be savedunmerited favordaily devotiongospel messagesaved by gracegods graceassurance of salvationcan i lose my salvationchristian encouragementwords from the wordpastor roderick webstergrace vs worksi want to be savedafraid i cant hold outjustification by gracestruggling with sinafraid to fall backephesians 2-8titus 3-7justified not by works
Chapters

00:00Introduction: Overcoming Fear in Faith

00:43Understanding Justification by Grace

02:01The Source of Justification: Grace Explained

05:30Grace vs. Works: A Biblical Perspective

09:11The Means of Justification: Faith

10:01Closing Prayer and Blessings

