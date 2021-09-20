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Shattered Paradise: Demons - The Jezebel Spirit Caught on Camera [26.07.2018]
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98 views • September 20, 2021
The Jezebel spirit is a demonic spirit that has been used to entice, control and conquer mankind.
We need your support! This channel has been completely demonetized. Please subscribe to our other channel Shepherds Watch
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_hKmmcvdiJv3M93w-OpMXw and please watch the video we have posted there so we can build up that channel.
Your support is much appreciated!
'Shattered Paradise' exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. The 'New World Order' Exposed. 'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep.
Shattered Paradigm is a channel dedicated to raising awareness on the social and political climate that fulfills the prophetic message in the scriptures.
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" - Ephesians 5:11
'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep. It is crucial that we do not let our guard down, even when we achieve some victories. While our enemies have been struck with confusion and are in a state of derision, we must continue to sound the trumpet and break our people out of this perpetual sleep paralysis because we know the enemy will replenish their ranks, reorganize and regroup. Ultimately, it’s the Most High who is exposing the unfruitful deeds of darkness and to His we give all praises!
We are praying for you all. Thank you for your support and may the Most High bless you!'
--
Source:
Shattered Paradigm - Shattered Paradise
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
------------
179,599 views Jul 26, 2018
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZdyscDH5p7o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_hKmmcvdiJv3M93w-OpMXw
Main Speaker: Pastor Charles Lawson
We need your support! This channel has been completely demonetized. Please subscribe to our other channel Shepherds Watch
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_hKmmcvdiJv3M93w-OpMXw and please watch the video we have posted there so we can build up that channel.
Your support is much appreciated!
'Shattered Paradise' exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. The 'New World Order' Exposed. 'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep.
Shattered Paradigm is a channel dedicated to raising awareness on the social and political climate that fulfills the prophetic message in the scriptures.
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" - Ephesians 5:11
'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep. It is crucial that we do not let our guard down, even when we achieve some victories. While our enemies have been struck with confusion and are in a state of derision, we must continue to sound the trumpet and break our people out of this perpetual sleep paralysis because we know the enemy will replenish their ranks, reorganize and regroup. Ultimately, it’s the Most High who is exposing the unfruitful deeds of darkness and to His we give all praises!
We are praying for you all. Thank you for your support and may the Most High bless you!'
--
Source:
Shattered Paradigm - Shattered Paradise
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
------------
179,599 views Jul 26, 2018
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZdyscDH5p7o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_hKmmcvdiJv3M93w-OpMXw
Main Speaker: Pastor Charles Lawson
Keywords
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