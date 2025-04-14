Israeli forces bomb last fully functional hospital in Gaza City, leaving patients sleeping outside

"What happened to us last night was catastrophic.”

The Israeli army bombed Gaza City's last fully functional hospital, the al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist Hospital, leaving patients sleeping outside and further worsening an already critical lack of medical facilities in the enclave.

Gaza's civil defence rescue agency said the strike on al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist Hospital led to "the destruction of the surgery building and the oxygen generation station for the intensive care units".

The ministry also told AFP the attack came "minutes after the [Israeli] army's warning to evacuate this building of patients, the injured and their companions".

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





