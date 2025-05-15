Episode of Piracy in the Baltic

In the Baltic Sea, another attempt was made to seize a tanker heading to a Russian port - the vessel, sailing in international waters under the flag of Gabon, was blocked by coast guard boats from Estonia.



The adversary tried to board the ship and called on the captain to set a course for Estonian territorial waters, but the crew refused to comply even despite flights by NATO aircraft.



At some point, a Russian Su-35S fighter appeared in the incident area - its flight clearly contributed to the attackers retreating and the tanker successfully continuing on its way to the destination.



📌 This once again confirms two things: (https://t.me/rybar/69040) there will be more and more attempts of piracy against the "shadow fleet", and the only way to fight them is military presence. Which the Su-35S pilot demonstrated perfectly.



❗️However, in other situations, one aircraft will not be enough, so the presence at sea needs to be strengthened. This is not a completely simple task, but there is no other way in the current situation. And in any case, it will be cheaper than losing oil tankers.



Source @rybar





