👉 ALGO Explodes 60%… ZBCN Just Flipped Bullish ⚠️ (Don’t Miss This)

Technical Analysis of Algorand (ALGO), and Zebec (ZBCN). Covering cryptocurrency market trends, price movements, and technical chart analysis.





📌 What You’ll Learn Watching My Channel

• Real-time Bitcoin, XRP, and altcoin price analysis.

• Asset price movements, market trends, and crypto technical analysis.

• Altcoin trends, altcoins to watch, and potential price movement predictions.

• High-probability chart patterns and setup analysis.

• Institutional movements and overall market structure analysis.

• Crypto wallet security and long-term accumulation strategies.

• Advanced technical analysis techniques for crypto traders and investors.





📅 Upload Schedule

- Youtube - New videos three times per week on Monday, Wednesday, and on Friday or Saturday.

- Patreon - New videos three times per week on Tuesday, Thursda, and Sunday.





🔐 Secure Your Crypto

Protect your digital assets by storing your crypto offline and off exchanges.

Watch my Crypto Security & Cold Storage Guide →

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_isV2FRolulAl-9twzuZJuiHNrh1udmZ





💡 Topics Often Covered

• Bitcoin, XRP, and ISO 20022 altcoins.

• Custom crypto charting techniques, trend analysis, and unique perspectives.

• Equilibrium Strategy, Fibonacci levels, and trend lines.

• Elliott Wave analysis and Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

• Technical trading strategies and classic chart setups and patterns.

• Key liquidity levels, momentum analysis, and potential price targets.

• Crypto wallet security and cold storage strategies.





Keywords:

Crypto, Cryptocurrency, Altcoins, Blockchain, Crypto Trading, Trading Crypto, Crypto Insights, Crypto Charts, Crypto Market Analysis, Crypto Investing, Crypto Price Predictions, Crypto Technical Analysis, Elliott Wave Analysis, SMC, Smart Money Concepts, Precious Metals, Crypto Wallet Security, ISO 20022, Zebec, ZBCN, Algorand, ALGO





#xrp #xrparmy #xrpnews #xrppriceprediction #elliottwavexrp #elliottwave #zebec #zbcn #algorand #algo





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🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶Music clip by the artist NEFFEX. Used with permission.

Checkout his music at - https://www.youtube.com/@neffexmusic





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2024, 2025, 2026.





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.