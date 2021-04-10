Negative Emotions Feed Cancer? Listen & Learn!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that your emotions can change the performance of your white blood cells? In this clip, Dr. Richard Palmquist reveals how depression, anxiety, and stress can actually INCREASE your chances of disease and infection. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn the importance of mental and emotional health, and how you can reduce your cancer risk with simple changes to your daily routine.