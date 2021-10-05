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Corruption..! NSW Police Complaint Phone Hotline CLOSED. (LECC -Law Enforcement Conduct Commission)
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50 views • October 05, 2021
A very alarming development! The NSW Police are out of control and not accountable for their actions. First the Police Integrity Commission was disbanded - now the LECC Complaint Hotline has been "closed'. According to NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller New South Wales Police will not be held accountable for false arrests & issuing incorrect infringement notices.
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Support the Legal Fund & Aussie Cossack Channel Here:
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3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider JOINING the channel as a member!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
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