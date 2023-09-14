Ballad of the Green Berets

[Verse 1]



Fighting soldiers from the sky

Fearless men who jump and die

Men who mean just what they say

The brave men of the Green Beret



[Chorus]

Silver wings upon their chest

These are men, America's best

One hundred men will test today

But only three win the Green Beret



[Verse 2]

Trained to live off nature's land

Trained in combat hand to hand

Men who fight by night and day

Courage take from the Green Beret



[Chorus]

Silver wings upon their chest

These are men, America's best

One hundred men will test today

But only three win the Green Beret



[Verse 3]

Back at home a young wife waits

Her Green Beret has met his fate

He had died for those oppressed

Leaving her this last request



[Chorus]

Put silver wings on my son's chest

Make him one of America's best

He'll be a man they'll test one day

Have him win the Green Beret