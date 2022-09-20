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Tavistock Institute - Neil Sanders and Morris
The Prisoner's playlist on the Tavistock Institute:
• The Tavistock Institute for Human Relations | Global Centre for BRAINWASHING and Public Manipulation:
https://www.brighteon.com/0e6c6a2e-177f-4563-8eb4-f603e0791705
• The Tavistock Agenda
https://www.brighteon.com/d458acaa-bdfe-455f-8da5-f4dd32c9a291
• Tavistock: The Hidden Social Engineering Machine
https://www.brighteon.com/ddefc0e5-9ee6-473f-81e7-39a726b19675
• Tavistock All 60's Bands Were Inventions For Corruption. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Scripted News
https://www.brighteon.com/17cbed86-70a5-4644-871b-5d20db7d7fd7
• The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, England : Proudly Serving A One-World Government
https://www.brighteon.com/4fbe5758-5f9d-4128-8559-6868a6494a9b
• Tavistock Institute for Global Manipulation
https://www.brighteon.com/8a766e37-3087-495c-92d9-d6bd510137e7
• Dr. John Coleman - The Tavistock Institute: The World's Lies and Propaganda Machine
https://www.brighteon.com/3d941628-b3e9-43fc-ad56-7df1ac3e025f
• The Tavistock Institute: Destroying The World One Lie At A Time
https://www.brighteon.com/5c4b37ef-24dd-4be7-9833-fe7572833bf0
Mirrored -
Neil Sanders