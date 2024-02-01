Jim Breuer | Exclusive Interview w/ Jim Breuer Including: Breuer Back On Tour, the Psychological Nudity of Stand Up Comedy & When Did Jim Discover He Had a Gift for Comedy? + Leather Pants, Kangaroos & Prancing Tigers! + Ryan Wimpey Success Story
Learn More About Jim Breuer’s Tour Today HERE:
The Tools for Stand-Up Comedy Super Success:
Physical / Slap-Stick Comedy (The Three Stooges, Richard Pryor, etc.)
Characters & Voices (Imitating Voices, the Power of Observing Mannerisms)
Inner Dialogue (Try to Think About What they Audience Is Thinking)
Stories (Utilize the Power of Captivating Stories & Delivering a Meaningful Message)
Jokes
The Power of the Premise
Getting to Know Your Audience (Listen to What Your Audience Is Saying, Get to Know Your Audience)
Self-Deprecating / Recovery Humor
Call Out the Obvious
Recommended Book | Born Standing Up By Steve Martin - https://www.amazon.com/Born-Standing-Up-Comics-Martin/dp/B017QUU3EO/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1AB3P9OCSBHGO&keywords=steve+martin+born+standing+up&qid=1706729857&sprefix=steve+martin+born+standing+u%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-2
Comedic Geniuses That Jim Breuer Listens To:
Dave Chapelle
Tony Woods
Richard Jeni
Richard Pryoer
Jim Gaffigan
Steve Martin
Sam Kinison
Ryan Wimpey | "We needed somebody to help us get everything that was in his head out into systems, into manuals & scripts & actually build a team. So now that we have systems in place we have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in a year.” - Rachel Wimpey
Ryan Wimpey | "We are really thankful that you guys have helped us to grow a business that we run now instead of the business running us. So thank you, thank you, thank you times one thousand!" - Ryan Wimpey (Founder of TipTopK9.com)
Ryan Wimpey | Ryan Wimpey, founder of TipTopK9.com shares, "We have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in only a year. In Oct of 2016 we grossed $13K, it’s 2018, the month of Oct, it’s the 22nd, we’ve grossed $50K."
Ryan Wimpey | “Clay really helped us with his systems, taking us to the point of having ten or more employees, or doubling our size, helped us double our incomes.” - Ryan Wimpey
Discover How Clay Clark Helped Tim Redmond to Dramatically Scale & Grow His Business Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/tim-redmond-learn-more-about-redmond-growth-founder-tim-redmond/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.