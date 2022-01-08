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BOOM! Facebook Under Fire After CRITICAL Role In Jan 6 Event Becomes Public
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122 views • January 08, 2022
Defense One and The Washington Post report, Facebook groups swelled with at least 650,000 posts attacking Joe Biden’s victory between Election Day and the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, with many calling for executions or other political violence, an investigation by ProPublica and The Washington Post has found.
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