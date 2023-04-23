04.23.23 Cider Sunday: Schilling Passport Pineapple Passion Fruit Hard Cider 4.75/5*

This was an nice pick for this weeks cider. Not overly sweet but not under fruited either.An easy drinker that is tasty, this should be drank straight from the cooler.

6.7 for the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as 26.

Thanks for coming by and grabbing a cold one with us.

Be the Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

