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URCP: TAKE ACTION NOW TO STOP SJW CENSORSHIP AND DESTRUCTION OF CAPITALISM
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19 views • July 24, 2020
Union of Rational Civilized People presentation in Las Vegas, July 19, 2020.
The people funding SJWs are destroying the United States and other countries, and we are going to do something about it. "We" means rational, civilized people who oppose censorship, the destruction of capitalism, reparations for slavery, and the other abuses of Social Justice Warriors.
It is time for action. One thing that we can do right now is agree on a single message that unites rational, civilized people against the people who are destroying civilization. We think we have that message, but this video is a call to enlist people to spread the word, recruit people, then dominate the narrative.
If you are on Brighteon, then you understand the situation--ACT NOW! Send an email to [email protected], or you can send me a private message and I'll help get you set up.
REPOST THIS VIDEO, SHARE, TALK TO OTHER PEOPLE WITH A SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING (ON ANY PLATFORM), ENLIST PEOPLE TO PARTICIPATE.
The people funding SJWs are destroying the United States and other countries, and we are going to do something about it. "We" means rational, civilized people who oppose censorship, the destruction of capitalism, reparations for slavery, and the other abuses of Social Justice Warriors.
It is time for action. One thing that we can do right now is agree on a single message that unites rational, civilized people against the people who are destroying civilization. We think we have that message, but this video is a call to enlist people to spread the word, recruit people, then dominate the narrative.
If you are on Brighteon, then you understand the situation--ACT NOW! Send an email to [email protected], or you can send me a private message and I'll help get you set up.
REPOST THIS VIDEO, SHARE, TALK TO OTHER PEOPLE WITH A SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING (ON ANY PLATFORM), ENLIST PEOPLE TO PARTICIPATE.
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