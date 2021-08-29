An original ballad, love song for those who have lost their significant other... Defying Silence the original band since 2001 has been sabotaged and censored for well over a decade for spreading truth awareness after the events of 911. Google, YouTube, Facebook and CBS Viacom for many years refuse to remove the Trademark Infringement profiles from another group that used our name. These big tech entities out of spite for what we represent hide behind section 230 and have ignored federal laws. They have censored our music and videos from keyword searches, smeared our info in google and YouTube etc. We have been collecting evidence over the years that will prove just how ruthless Big Tech can be when they consider you a threat. The information will soon be available publicly on our official website at www.defyingsilence.com