【CCP’s Centennial】Mao Zedong Utilized Land Reform to Plunder and to Kill, Which Resulted in Millions of People Died

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During the Land Reform, Mao Zedong used the slogan of returning the landlords’ land to the people, plundered and killed landlords, wealthy farmers, and rural elites based on a set 10% of the population, which resulted in the death of more than 4 million people. But 3 years later, the CCP carried out “Collective Ownership of Land,” “Agricultural Cooperation Movement,” and “People’s Commune,” Movements by force to take back the lands that were already distributed to the peasants.