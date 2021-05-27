© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'OF COURSE Israel Ethnically Cleansed Palestinians!' - Israeli Anthropologist Corrects Debra Messing (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Share
Report
469 views • May 27, 2021
'OF COURSE Israel Ethnically Cleansed Palestinians!' - Israeli Anthropologist Corrects Debra Messing (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/DBMDKvcqi-I
Jewish Israeli Anthropologist Jeffrey Halper states a fact that is so undeniable, it's hard to believe that Israel apologists (including Deborah Messing) are denying it: "Israel was founded through ethnic cleansing." Even Right Wing Israeli Zionists admit that. They just defend it!
Yet somehow it's acceptable for people like Debra Messing to tweet out infographics stating that Palestinians weren't ethnically cleansed. To be fair, it doesn't take a lot of effort when right wing zionist outfits like "Stand With Us," and their literal paid guns like Hen Mazzig
(https://forward.com/news/israel/412206/did-this-pro-israel-superstar-work-as-a-secret-agent-on-college-campuses/)
spoon feed it to to them.
Plus, Jeff goes over how Zionism put Jews at risk historically and today, ruined important rich cultural traditions, and engaged in acts of violence not just against Palestinians, but Jews. And he touches on the Right Wing
Jeff Halper is an Israeli anthropologist, Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) in Jerusalem and a founding member of the One Democratic State Campaign.
Jeff served as the head of Friends World College, an international college program, and has taught at universities in Israel and around the world. In addition to his many academic and political writings, he is the author of An Israeli in Palestine(London: Pluto Press, 2008) on his work against the Occupation, Obstacles to Peace (ICAHD’s manual for activism in Palestine/Israel), and War Against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification (Pluto, 2015), which was shortlisted for the Palestine Book Award. His latest book is Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine: Zionism, Settler Colonialism and the Case for One Democratic State (London: Pluto, 2021).
Jeff participated in the first (and successful) attempt of the Free Gaza Movement to break the Israeli siege by sailing into Gaza. He was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee for the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, together with the Palestinian intellectual and activist Ghassan Andoni.
***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***
On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/DBMDKvcqi-I
Jewish Israeli Anthropologist Jeffrey Halper states a fact that is so undeniable, it's hard to believe that Israel apologists (including Deborah Messing) are denying it: "Israel was founded through ethnic cleansing." Even Right Wing Israeli Zionists admit that. They just defend it!
Yet somehow it's acceptable for people like Debra Messing to tweet out infographics stating that Palestinians weren't ethnically cleansed. To be fair, it doesn't take a lot of effort when right wing zionist outfits like "Stand With Us," and their literal paid guns like Hen Mazzig
(https://forward.com/news/israel/412206/did-this-pro-israel-superstar-work-as-a-secret-agent-on-college-campuses/)
spoon feed it to to them.
Plus, Jeff goes over how Zionism put Jews at risk historically and today, ruined important rich cultural traditions, and engaged in acts of violence not just against Palestinians, but Jews. And he touches on the Right Wing
Jeff Halper is an Israeli anthropologist, Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) in Jerusalem and a founding member of the One Democratic State Campaign.
Jeff served as the head of Friends World College, an international college program, and has taught at universities in Israel and around the world. In addition to his many academic and political writings, he is the author of An Israeli in Palestine(London: Pluto Press, 2008) on his work against the Occupation, Obstacles to Peace (ICAHD’s manual for activism in Palestine/Israel), and War Against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification (Pluto, 2015), which was shortlisted for the Palestine Book Award. His latest book is Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine: Zionism, Settler Colonialism and the Case for One Democratic State (London: Pluto, 2021).
Jeff participated in the first (and successful) attempt of the Free Gaza Movement to break the Israeli siege by sailing into Gaza. He was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee for the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, together with the Palestinian intellectual and activist Ghassan Andoni.
***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***
On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.