Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joining the Hardcore Venezuelan Migrant Path to USA
White Knight
Published 17 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants face extreme danger and hardships to try to make it to America.. Recently, thousands of immigrants have been crossing the US-Mexico border, drawing both criticism and support. Many of these people are from Venezuela, fleeing the economic hardships of their country. When I learned about the treacherous route Venezuelans take to reach the US border, I was shocked. It's one of the most dangerous migrant routes in the world.

