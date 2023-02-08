https://gettr.com/post/p27r6in9a81
2/8/2023 Miles Guo: It is no big deal for Communist China to manufacture a spy balloon because it not only is one of the best in nitrogen production, but also has stolen rubber and lightweight aluminum technologies from Japan and can produce those materials at very low cost
#CCPspyBalloon #technologyTheft #PLAarmyChemicalDefenseCollege
2/8/2023 文贵直播：中共不但掌握先进的氮气技术，还从日本偷了橡胶、轻铝等技术并加以廉价应用，所以生产间谍气球对中共国来讲轻而易举
#中共间谍气球 #技术偷盗 #解放军防化学院
