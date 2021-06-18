THE SABOTAGE OF THE WEST BY THE JEWISH BANKERS (HOW TO SURVIVE AND DEFEND AGAINST IT)

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Unsafe_Space
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
4721 subscribers
The Jewish money powers and the vile goyim like FBI Director Christopher Wray who serve this money power are racing to enslave our societies. They are doing it now in the open because they are drunk with power because they have been getting away with it for so long. But they overreached, they are sloppy and their slimy Jewish narrative is fraying at the edges. All investigators now have one task, to investigate, expose and neutralize every single player in this destruction of our societies and families. Starting with Fauci, Gates, Schwab, then moving on to the cheesy con artists like Wray soiling the office of Director of the FBI and the Governors who have been payed off or blackmailed through the secret Jewish money trusts which fund the foundations and think tanks that sit at the center of this conspiracy to enslave our planet.
Lillian's Channel: http://www.youtube.com/lillianMcDermottRadioShow