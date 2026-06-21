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Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes
Don't Let My Sunshine Get In Your Eyes
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My Concept, Idea, Story, Arrangement, Direction, Style, Video Production, Original Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
verse
I'm growing, I'm learning, I'm having a good time
I'm smiling, I'm sharing, I'm spreading my sunshine
Then from somewhere in your darkness, you go and say something unkind
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes
Chorus
I'm going to shine, I'm going to shine
Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine
You, have a chip on your shoulder, you, have an ax to grind
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes
verse
I work hard at what I do, I'm kind to everyone I meet
But all I get from you, is anger and jealousy
Go hide in the shadows, away from my light
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes
Chorus
I'm going to shine, I'm going to shine
Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine
You, have a chip on your shoulder, you, have an ax to grind
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes
Bridge
Ugly heart, ugly mind, ugly words, not this time
Chorus
I'm going to shine, I'm going to shine
Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine
You, have a chip on your shoulder, you, have an ax to grind
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes
Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes