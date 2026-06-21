Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes







Don't Let My Sunshine Get In Your Eyes

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My Concept, Idea, Story, Arrangement, Direction, Style, Video Production, Original Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music



verse

I'm growing, I'm learning, I'm having a good time



I'm smiling, I'm sharing, I'm spreading my sunshine



Then from somewhere in your darkness, you go and say something unkind



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes







Chorus



I'm going to shine, I'm going to shine



Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine



You, have a chip on your shoulder, you, have an ax to grind



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes





verse



I work hard at what I do, I'm kind to everyone I meet



But all I get from you, is anger and jealousy



Go hide in the shadows, away from my light



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes





Chorus





I'm going to shine, I'm going to shine



Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine



You, have a chip on your shoulder, you, have an ax to grind



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes







Bridge

Ugly heart, ugly mind, ugly words, not this time





Chorus

I'm going to shine, I'm going to shine



Hurt me, with your ugly words, I'm still gonna be just fine



You, have a chip on your shoulder, you, have an ax to grind



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes



Don't let my sunshine get in your eyes