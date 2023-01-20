Chi, Holy Spirit & 5D!

🤝 Get More Online Business Training & More For FREE at: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/MMW
Depending On Which Side Of The World You Live, The Deep State (Yes, They Are Everywhere!) Wants You To Think That The Word “Chi” Or The “Holy Spirit” Is A Bad Word. It’s Just Not True. Religion Was Created To Divide Us. Truly We Were All Created By ONE God, Abba!
Listen In To Hear Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us About These Words And How They All Relate To The Same God. Don’t Miss This Exciting Segment!
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/
💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/
📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.