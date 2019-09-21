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NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio ends his presidential campaign
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5 views • September 21, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp and former Wall Street Journal board member Steve Moore weigh in.
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