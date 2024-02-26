Create New Account
Now Klaus Schwab's CRONIES want to take your dogs and cats _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
15 Subscribers
155 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored Content  

Globalists want you to give up your pets for the planet. They are starting to signal that pets are responsible for climate change and you will need to pay dearly to have them. Come for my dog and I'll bite you myself!

Keywords
newsglobalismenvironmentalismpetsklaus schwab

