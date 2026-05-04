Iran LEGO: ‘Pumps are Laughing’ - diss track torches Trump over Hormuz oil crunch

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‘Pumps are laughing’: New LEGO diss track torches Trump over Hormuz oil crunch
A new punchy LEGO-style clip set to a gritty rock beat takes aim at Trump — and the Strait of Hormuz chokehold.
💬 “The sea is burning, the pumps are laughing,” the hook hits - as “oil keeps moving through the narrowest trap” while “insurance climbs and the cargo slows.”
🗣 “They say it's just a joke. They say it's just a sign. But tankers don't laugh when the price line climbs,” goes the diss track.
The final jab skewers Trump, who “put the bill on the street, making the people pay.”