Kornet ATGM crews from Russian Airborne Troops in combat action

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📹 Kornet anti-tank missile system crews from Airborne Troops in combat action
◽️ Crew of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detected a camouflaged firing position of AFU armoured vehicles at an abandoned facility.
💥 Kornet system mobile crew arrived in the assigned area, deployed the armament and destroyed the detected firing position using the data received from UAV crew.
Source @MoD Russia