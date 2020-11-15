Lita Ford - Dangerous Curves (1991, full album)

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"What Do Ya Know About Love?" (Randy Cantor, Michael Caruso, Cal Curtis) – 3:52
"Shot of Poison" (Ford, Grombacher, Jim Vallance) – 3:31
"Bad Love" (Ehmig, David Ezrin, Ford, Joe Taylor) – 4:20
"Playin' with Fire" (Ehmig, Ford, Vallance) – 4:08
"Hellbound Train" (Ehmig, Ezrin, Ford, Grombacher, Kevin Savigar) – 6:06
"Black Widow" (Ehmig, Ezrin, Ford, Taylor) – 3:30
"Little Too Early" (Rick Blakemore, Al Pitrelli, Joe Lynn Turner) – 2:58
"Holy Man" (Ehmig, Ford) – 4:42
"Tambourine Dream" (Ehmig, Ford, Grombacher) – 4:53
"Little Black Spider" (Ford) – 1:46