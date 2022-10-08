Lives Destroyed By Bioweapons; Medical Team To Write Vaxx Exemptions For American Workers

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Stew Peters Show
October 7, 2022
For the past two decades, Carmel Mooney has been on a crusade to learn everything she can about vaccines and vaccine injuries, and to inform the public about what she has found. When the vax mandates arrived in 2021, Carmel had a medical freedom team ready to write vaccine exemptions for those in need.
If you are in need of an exemption, visit Mooney’s website here: www.anointedjourney.com
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