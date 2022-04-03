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Instant karma - petty hooligan in Crimea no longer supports Ukraine
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145 views • April 03, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”A pro-Ukrainian resident of Crimea was trying to be a nuisance for locals by parking on a crosswalk. He didn't expect to be disciplined by the police - evidently, Nazi era slogans are taken quite seriously.
Someone just commented this man is persecuted for his political stance - I suggest you review what Nazi era slogans mean. (https://t.me/inessas100/763?single)”
Someone just commented this man is persecuted for his political stance - I suggest you review what Nazi era slogans mean. (https://t.me/inessas100/763?single)”
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