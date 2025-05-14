Jimmy Dore interviews RG911/AE911 - The Hard WTC Evidence - Official 9/11 Story COLLAPSING!

Bringing Tens of Thousands of Newcomers to the 9/11 Truth | Watch Along with Them! — 45 Minutes





Jimmy Dore posted today our LIVE interview with him the other day! He encouraged us to share all the evidence we could in our limited time with him, and we did!

I was joined by structural engineer Kamal Obeid from Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth who addressed key issues including the impossibility of the free-fall collapse of World Trade Center Building 7.





We addressed as many key points as I possibly could in the 45 minutes that we had:





The importance of the truth-telling that WI Senator Ron Johnson and former Congressman Curt Weldon are all about right now. Jimmy played excerpts of the Senator’s WTC comments on The Benny Show including “molten metal…controlled demolition…Calling Out Bravo 7 documentary.” We are making sure that the Senator has the solid body of evidence that will back up his historic efforts to get a real 9/11 investigation. The more you help us, the more we can help the VIP’s who have the courage to speak out!





We addressed these questions among many others on Jimmy Dore:



