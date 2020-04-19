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EXCLUSIVE_ Dr. Rashid Buttar EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers and BLASTS Gates, Fauci as Economy Collapses
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383 views • April 19, 2020
This video description was copied from the original description on the Next News Network on YouTube. The original video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYHJcMbz8&feature=youtu.be
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Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN
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Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
Follow Dr. Rashid A. Buttar:
http://AskDrButtar.com/NNN
https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicin...
https://www.DrButtar.com
https://www.facebook.com/rashid.buttar
Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here:
https://nnn.is/subscribe-to-G-Cast
Sub to Gary's original YouTube Channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hG...
Sub to the Next News Youtube Channel here:
http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3
Check out Gary's Kid's YouTube channel here:
http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers
Get on our Email list!
http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news
Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN
Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u...
Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
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