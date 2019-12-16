DTR Ep 24: Dagger Of Goodwill

Discover a useful catchphrase “The Dagger Of Goodwill” that isolates the worldwide trend of someone or some organization trying to usurp your kindness for their financial benefit. From horrible healthcare written by the insurance and medical industry, to mind-numbing vaccines, to the most recent push of global immigration, they know the game…use your good heart to lure you into your own doom. Cease the madness. Learn how to spot the pattern, and demand that the cause is cured before you sacrifice your life to deal with their symptoms.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.