Normalizing pedophilia 🤨

The Netherlands, there where the first Bilderberg meeting was held, named after the hotel they were at. Later it changed into the WEF, so one could say, the evil started here between the windmills, tulips and wooden shoes, something no one would expect in this tiny country. However, the Zandvoort cases, Rolodex case and ofcourse the Dutroux case will not sound unfamiliar to some of you. In the eighties sex with children under 12 (!!) and sex with animals was pleaded for by our own prime minister Rutte who was a friend of Marc Dutroux. Ed Nijpels, a former colleague of Rutte, used to dress up as a woman and go to SM parties in Breda (south Holland), he also pleaded in favour of sex with children under 12 (!!) Joris Demmink, the head of the department of Justice raped children and many -now adult men- have come forward (!!) Unfortunately, the system is so corrupt they covered the whole case up and blamed the victims of being mentally ill.

Guess for which party my parents voted? Yes the evil VVD!! Totally oblivious of the evil agenda this party serves. We see this grimace of Rutte receiving all kinds of awards from the WEF on several pictures. Ugh!

Just as with Balenciaga trying to normalize sex with children in view of the Epstein list courtcases. Do not ever lower yourself to their level. These people are pure evil!!

Exposing them is the least we can do.

While making this video, somehow I seem to choke on some words and even got a small attack after. But silence is no option.

The truth will come out and justice will be served.

🙏