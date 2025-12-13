© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's also worth noting the unique operation of the Russian spetsnaz behind enemy lines in the Sumy region. In particular, near the village of 'Sadki', Russian spetsnaz wiped out a group of Ukrainian and British soldiers from such elite special forces as the GUR and SAS (Special Air Service). Furthermore, it is reported that during this operation, Russian spetsnaz also managed to capture three wounded British fighters. It is noteworthy that Russia attacked Ukrainian and British forces in the Sumy region right after the British reconnaissance aircraft RC-135W helped Ukraine attack another Russian civilian vessel in the Black Sea................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
