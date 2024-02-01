Create New Account
Civil War to Internal Revolution 02/01/2024
The Prophecy Club
Nation Guard Troops and a Massive Convoy are heading to the Southern Border for a dramatic confrontation. Governor Abbott declared this an “invasion” as millions of illegal immigrants is pouring over the wide-open southern border, and some believe the situation is escalating towards a civil War.

