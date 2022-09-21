And We Know 9.20.2022 The STARS are DARK! ELECTRIC shock! Castle L@ck perfection! ENEMY in PANIC MODE! Surrender!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
September 20, 2022
Oh… the numbers.. the perfection of timestamps… the return of the enemy attacks… all pointing people to watch how this is all playing out. It is rather exciting… yet we always proceed with caution… as we continue on this journey.. wait til you see the flag behind President Trump and hear the truth ring out about the JAB.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kt48p-9.20.22-the-stars-are-dark-electric-shock-castle-lck-perfection-enemy-in-pa.html