And We Know 9.20.2022 The STARS are DARK! ELECTRIC shock! Castle L@ck perfection! ENEMY in PANIC MODE! Surrender!

And We Know 9.20.2022 The STARS are DARK! ELECTRIC shock! Castle [email protected] perfection! ENEMY in PANIC MODE! Surrender!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
LT of And We Know


September 20, 2022


Oh… the numbers.. the perfection of timestamps… the return of the enemy attacks… all pointing people to watch how this is all playing out. It is rather exciting… yet we always proceed with caution… as we continue on this journey.. wait til you see the flag behind President Trump and hear the truth ring out about the JAB.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kt48p-9.20.22-the-stars-are-dark-electric-shock-castle-lck-perfection-enemy-in-pa.html


trumpcurrent eventspresidentdeep stateadverse effectsvaccinechristianvaccine injuriestransgenderdeathsjabshotinoculationinjectioncoviddan scavinoltand we know

