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Cannabis Jimmy's Christmas music series for 2021 - Christmas Eve and Chrstmas Day. Favorite songs. Sing along.
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51 views • December 25, 2021
We love our Bose sound system. So much fun. Do you like my Christmas outfit ? I have been prancing around Medellin showing it off. Can you image wearing this ? I think Adam Schiff would wear something like this at one of his Pedo parties. He is supposed to be a complete pervert. Shiffty Shiff. I am recommending Gitmo for that Perv. Chairman of the Intel Committee. What a joke.
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