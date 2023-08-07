Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Artificially Intelligent Nanobots in the Gene Therapies and Insulin
channel image
Fireweasel's Weaseling
2 Subscribers
33 views
Published 16 hours ago

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has analysed the SARS‑CoV‑2 Gene Therapies and a brand of insulin and found artificially intelligent nanobots in both.

This doctor has shown that these nanobots communicate and organise with each other as they build constructions in human bodies.

The constructions these nanobots build in the circulatory systems of their victims are being found by embalmers in the form of vulcanised rubbery blood clots.

Keywords
insulinnanobotshydrogelsanofigene-therapiessemiconductor-nanocrystals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket