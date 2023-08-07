Artificially Intelligent Nanobots in the Gene Therapies and Insulin

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has analysed the SARS‑CoV‑2 Gene Therapies and a brand of insulin and found artificially intelligent nanobots in both.

This doctor has shown that these nanobots communicate and organise with each other as they build constructions in human bodies.

The constructions these nanobots build in the circulatory systems of their victims are being found by embalmers in the form of vulcanised rubbery blood clots.