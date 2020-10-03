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Is Self-Sufficiency Possible? - Questions For Corbett
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91 views • October 03, 2020
The Corbett Report
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37957
Derrick writes in to ask about agorism, self-sufficiency and trade without fiat currency. To help answer this important question, James talks to Sal The Agorist, Peter Quinones and Ernest Hancock.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37957
Derrick writes in to ask about agorism, self-sufficiency and trade without fiat currency. To help answer this important question, James talks to Sal The Agorist, Peter Quinones and Ernest Hancock.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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