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Targeted Individuals by Electromagnetic Assault Weapons; Dr John Hall
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581 views • June 09, 2021
A video interview about the electromagnetic weaponry and what they are doing with them. Dr.John Hall, unlike Dr Robert Duncan gives real life stories of the victims. I have many more if I can find them but the point is, they discovered how to directly communicate to the brain with frequency, weaponized it, and are using it. These older videos are the best one's but they can't be found anymore, so Ill repost them.
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