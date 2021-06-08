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Hillary Clinton Collapses in NYC During 9/11 Memorial
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476 views • June 08, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3408/hillary-clinton-collapses-in-nyc-during-911-memorial
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3408-hillary-clinton-collapses-in-nyc-during-911-memorial
Stefan Molyneux comments on Hillary Clinton fainting while in New York City for a 9/11 Memorial. Has there been a massive coverup regarding Hillary's Health by the mainstream media?
Hillary Clinton’s Health | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZDcMvtFRZc
Mike Cernovich on Hillary's Health
http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/09/05/hillarys-health-parkinsons-illness-mike-cernovich/
Paul Joseph Watson on Hillary's Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqbDBRWb63s
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3408-hillary-clinton-collapses-in-nyc-during-911-memorial
Stefan Molyneux comments on Hillary Clinton fainting while in New York City for a 9/11 Memorial. Has there been a massive coverup regarding Hillary's Health by the mainstream media?
Hillary Clinton’s Health | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZDcMvtFRZc
Mike Cernovich on Hillary's Health
http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/09/05/hillarys-health-parkinsons-illness-mike-cernovich/
Paul Joseph Watson on Hillary's Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqbDBRWb63s
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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