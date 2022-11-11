Create New Account
Saudi Arabia Bets High Odds on Xi's Visit
Published 18 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/517008

Summary：On November 9, Miles Guo revealed in the live broadcast that Saudi Arabia is using the strength of the whole country to prepare for the visit of Xi Jinping and his party. This incident is more important to Saudi Arabia than when the King of Saudi Arabia invited US Shell to help extract oil, and even more important than its second statehood. It's a big bet for Saudi Arabia.

