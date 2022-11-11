Saudi Arabia Bets High Odds on Xi's Visit

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https://gnews.org/articles/517008
Summary：On November 9, Miles Guo revealed in the live broadcast that Saudi Arabia is using the strength of the whole country to prepare for the visit of Xi Jinping and his party. This incident is more important to Saudi Arabia than when the King of Saudi Arabia invited US Shell to help extract oil, and even more important than its second statehood. It's a big bet for Saudi Arabia.